CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 161 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap No. 16 Illinois basketball’s 73-44 win over Syracuse in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Coleman Hawkins became just the fourth Illini in program history to record a triple-double, scoring 15 points, while grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing 10 assists.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Hawking-the-Triple-Double-e1rh8rb