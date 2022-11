WCIA — In episode 159 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Andy Olson, Bret Beherns, and Brice Bement talk a dominating win by the Illini in the regular season finale over Northwestern. They go over the incredible defensive display, the first 8-win season since 2007, and why there is still a bit of disappointment with how the season ended.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Hats-Off-to-the-Illini-e1rc0q3