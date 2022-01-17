WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: El Mago returns but the Boilers ball

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 104 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson breakdown Illinois basketball’s 96-88 double overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue. The 17th-ranked Illini got their standout point guard Andre Curbelo back on the court, scoring a career high 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to take the Boilermakers, led by Sasha Stefanovic’s 22 points, to go along with 20 from center Zach Edey and 14 from Trevion Williams.
