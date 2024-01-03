WCIA — On episode 226 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Marcus Domask’s big 32-point night as No. 9 Illinois downs Northwestern 96-66. Since Terrence Shannon Jr.’s suspension, the Illini are beating opponents by an average of 31.5 points per game. Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Domasks-2024-Fireworks-e2dukci