WCIA — On episode 226 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns talk Marcus Domask’s big 32-point night as No. 9 Illinois downs Northwestern 96-66. Since Terrence Shannon Jr.’s suspension, the Illini are beating opponents by an average of 31.5 points per game. Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Domasks-2024-Fireworks-e2dukci
WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Domask’s 2024 Fireworks
by: Andy Olson, Bret Beherns
