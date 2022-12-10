CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 164 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 74-59 loss to Penn State, just four days after the Illini took down No. 2 Texas at Madison Square Garden, head coach Brad Underwood calls out his team for its “lack of leadership.” Hear from Underwood, who voiced his displeasure with the Illini during his postgame press conference, calling out their lack of effort and leadership as the biggest reasons for the loss.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Complete-lack-of-leadership-e1s2jc2