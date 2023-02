WCIA — In episode 183 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement breakdown Illinois basketball’s 18-point second half rally in a 66-62 win over Northwestern in the biggest comeback victory of the season. Terrence Shannon Jr. returned after missing the previous two games in concussion protocol to propel the Illini to the win, scoring 24 of his team high 26 points in the second.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Comeback-Kids-Drop-the-Cats-e1vesvc