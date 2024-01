WCIA — No. 9 Illinois gave No. 1 Purdue all could handle in a second half comeback but the upset bid came up just short in an 83-78 win Friday night at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana. WCIA 3’s Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap the game in episode 228 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod.

