WCIA — In episode 168 on the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Andy Olson and Bret Beherns recap the finale of the 2022 season for Illinois football. They talk the offensive struggles against Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl, new faces stepping up in the secondary, auditions for 2023, and more.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Closing-Time-in-Tampa-e1t13hl