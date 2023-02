WCIA — In episode 181 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Podcast, Illinois led all the way up until the final minute, and it looked better than the last time it played Indiana, but close doesn’t cut it. Andy Olson and Bret Beherns go over the 71-68 loss from the technical foul on Coleman Hawkins, to the last second shot by RJ Melendez.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Close-Only-Counts-in—-You-Know-the-Rest-e1v68qj