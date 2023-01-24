CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 175 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 69-60 win over Ohio State. After five days between games, the longest such stretch in nearly a month, the Illini responded to a blowout loss to Indiana by beating the Buckeyes behind a game high 17-point performance from Terrence Shannon Jr. Coleman Hawkins played one of his most complete games of the season with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists and four Illini in all scored in double-figures in the victory.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Buckeye-Bounce-Back-e1tvkkq