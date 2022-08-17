CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — In episode 128 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Illinois football coach Bret Bielema visits with Sports Director Bret Beherns for a 1-on-1 conversation in the WCIA 3 studios to chat about everything from expectations for the upcoming season to what Illini Nation should expect under new offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. On a lighter side, they also go through several rapid fire questions to have some fun, chatting about favorite vacation destinations, the top spot in BIelema’s newly constructed house and the origin of his Iowa Hawkeye tattoo.

Listen: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/bret-bielema-1-on-1/id1495074631?i=1000576395890