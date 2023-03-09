WCIA — In episode 187 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 79-76 loss to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday night at the United Center in Chicago.
Listen:
by: Bret Beherns, Andy Olson
Posted:
Updated:
by: Bret Beherns, Andy Olson
Posted:
Updated:
WCIA — In episode 187 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 79-76 loss to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament Thursday night at the United Center in Chicago.
Listen:
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now