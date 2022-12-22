ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WCIA) — In episode 166 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball’s 93-71 loss to Missouri in the Braggin’ Rights game, the largest margin of defeat in the Border Wars series for the Illini in the 42-year history of the event. What went wrong? What should we takeaway from Brad Underwood’s postgame press conference? The Illini drop to 8-4 on the season, playing their third straight disappointing game.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Braggin-Rights-Embarrassment-e1skipg