WCIA — In episode 217 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns looks back at Illinois basketball’s Black Friday blowout win over Western Illinois, behind a game high 19 points from Terrence Shannon Jr., Dain Dainja’s 16 and a double-double from Quincy Guerrier, posting 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Black-Friday-Beatdown-e2ccm0s