LINCOLN, Neb. (WCIA) — In episode 171 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns and Brice Bement recap Illinois basketball’s 76-50 win over Nebraska Tuesday night. It’s the first time the Illini (11-5, 2-3 B1G) have posted back-to-back victories since the end of November and they did it behind five Illini scoring in double-figures, led by a game high 25 points and 11 rebounds from Terrence Shannon Jr.

Listen: https://anchor.fm/wcia-3-sports/episodes/Back-to-Back-e1tb5kc