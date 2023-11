WCIA — In episode 209 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod: Bret Beherns recaps Illinois basketball’s 64-53 win over Oakland Friday night in a game where the Illini shot 4-of-16 from beyond the arc and 50 percent from the free throw line. The Illini improved to 2-0 on the season, using a 16-0 late second half run to secure the victory.

Listen: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/wcia-3-sports/episodes/A-Grizzled-Win-e2bphd0