WCIA — In episode 220 of the WCIA 3-in-1 Pod, Bret Beherns and Andy Olson recap Illinois basketball 76-58 win at Rutgers Saturday in the Big Ten opener for both teams at Jersey Mikes Arena. Terrence Shannon Jr. put up a game high 23 points and 10 rebounds, leading the Illini to their first road win of the season, to start a critical three-game east coast swing.

