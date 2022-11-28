WCIA — After a phenomenal second season on the Illini sidelines, defensive coordinator Ryan Walters continues to get national attention for leading the Illinois defensive unit as he was named a finalist for the Broyles Award.

Every year it is given to the best assistant coach in the nation. Illinois leads the nation in interceptions, and is second in scoring defense and touchdowns allowed. The finalists are:

Ryan Walters, Illinois DC

Alex Golesh, Tennessee OC

Jesse Minter, Michigan DC

Todd Monken, Georgia OC

Garrett Riley, TCU OC