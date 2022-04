LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCIA) — Illinois offensive tackle Vederian Lowe is headed to the Minnesota Vikings as the Illini’s career start leader was picked in the sixth round.

The Rockford native made 52 starts over five seasons in Champaign, including 46 straight. He was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention in 2021 and 2020.

Lowe joins safety Kerby Joseph as Illini to go in the 2022 NFL Draft. It is the first time since 2013 the Illini have had multiple players drafted in back-to-back seasons.