WCIA — Illinois basketball has its second commit in one day on the board, with Utah Valley transfer Justin Harmon pledging to transfer to the Illini Monday night. The 6-foot-4 guard originally out of Chicago played the past two seasns for the Wolverines, averaging 14 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, while shooting 34 percent from beyond the arc.

Harmon will have one year of eligibility with the Illini after playing his first two years of college ball at Barton Community College. At Curie High School in Chicago, Harmon helped lead his team to a third place finish at state.