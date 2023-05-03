URBANA (WCIA) — Jackson Gilbert never thought he would be breaking records as a sprinter.

The Urbana 400-meter dash record holder was a distance runner at first, finishing the mile in under five minutes in eighth grade. It wasn’t until freshman year that his coach encouraged him to try something new.

“I got asthma so then running in the cold, I really could not breathe,” Gilbert said. “So I’m like I can’t do these long runs in the cold, and it turned out, I was pretty good freshman year at the indoor 4(00).”

Gilbert only took off from there, running the final leg of the 4×100 state champion relay team two years ago, helping Urbana win its first state track trophy since 1942. Then last May, Jackson won the 400 in a season best 47.48 seconds. Now he wants more.

“I got goals to shoot for still,” Gilbert said. “I want to break those records. I want to run fast. That means I could break the record. Put my name in the record books hopefully, have some fun winning, and just more things to fight for and shoot for in my track career right now.”



“He’s rolling right now,” Urbana head coach Forrest Farokhi said. “Same time last year he was in the 48 mids at this point in the season, so he’s on track to do some damage so we’ll see what he can do.”

What he’s already done this year is post the top time in the state in the 400. The Illinois commit only needs to shave a tenth of a second off his current best 47.42 seconds to leave his mark as Illinois’ all-time fastest in Class 2A.

“I think it’s a little pressure,” he said. “It might be somewhat getting to me, but I’m enjoying it. I like having pressure. I like having people count on me.”

And with that pressure, Jackson plans to run the 200, 400 and 4×100 relay on the blue track at Eastern Illinois University in the state meet later this month.