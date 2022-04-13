CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — With Skyy Clark’s signature, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood can finally talk about the diamond of his 2022 recruiting class in public.

The Illini coach praised Clark’s work ethic, and said his knee injury is not a concern for the coaching staff. Not just with Clark, Underwood believes the whole incoming class could be transformative for the Illini program.

“His talents speak for themselves,” says Underwood. “Those are exciting to talk about, but he’s a young guy who loves the game, loves to work. Is very committed, dedicated to becoming a great players. I think this recruiting class can lead to many years of success in our future of Illinois basketball.”

With Clark’s addition, the freshman class is likely finalized. Clark and Ty Rodgers have played together before. With Sencire Harris and Jayden Epps, the Illini have the eighth-best class in the nation and third-best in the Big Ten.