WCIA — A month ago on Sunday, Illinois men’s basketball had its season end in the NCAA Tournament with a loss to Arkansas. And in the ensuing month, a lot has happened.

As it stands, only five scholarship players are returning to Illinois next season. Brad Underwood has helped supplement his roster with two incoming transfers, Marcus Domask from Southern Illinois and Justin Harmon from Utah Valley. Work is far from over, and it will be a long process until the transfer portal window closes in just under a month.

“One day at a time. It’s literally managing your highs and lows,” Underwood said. “You’re going to see new guys, and every day it goes in cycles I think that you keep searching every day. You watch so much film on guys trying to find out as much information as you can. It’s quick, it’s speed dating. You have to have an idea of what you want and what you need. And we’re not done yet. There’s no doubt about that. And we still got to add some pieces but we’ll keep working that every day.”

The transfer window for non-graduate transfers closes on May 11.