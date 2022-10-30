WCIA — One of the most anticipated freshman classes in Illinois basketball history finally made their debut, and they did not disappoint the crowd at State Farm Center Friday night.

In the exhibition win over Quincy, Illini freshmen combined for 31 points and 17 rebounds. Ty Rodgers had nine rebounds coming off the bench, but Skyy Clark was in the starting lineup at point guard. He had 11 points and three assists in his first time in orange and blue.

“He’s a pretty good player. I thought the he missed some shots that he normally makes,” head coach Brad Underwood said after the game. “He’s 6-1, he’s 205 pounds, he’s strong. We saw him deliver a blow on a drive. He’s a better shooter than what he showed today. It’s not easy running a team, but I was very impressed with his performance tonight.”

Illinois basketball will do it for real soon, as they host Eastern Illinois on Monday, Nov. 7 for the season opener.