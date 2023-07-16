WCIA — Illinois men’s basketball is built for experience in 2023-24 with nine upperclassmen making up the team, a departure from the youthful squad that was bounced in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament in March.

The new Illini were built mostly in the portal, with guys like Marcus Domask and Quincy Guerrier coming in with more than 1,000 career points. With Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins returning, Illinois also keeps much of its veteran leadership from a season ago. The culture has changed, and Illinois head coach Brad Underwood does not look at that in a bad way.

“We’re just older. We’ve got 23 and 24-year olds,” Underwood said. “We had really good guys last year, I enjoyed coaching last year’s team but the air is different with veterans. We look different, there’s a different physicality.

“We’ve got some guys that’ll be 24-years old and they look different than an 18-year old. I don’t think it’s as much culture in a bad way, I think it’s just culture in a more mature way.”

The Illini’s schedule has not yet been released, but it has been reported they will play Tennessee, Marquette, and Final Four side Florida Atlantic in non-conference this Fall and Winter.