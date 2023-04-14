WCIA — The end of the transfer portal window is now just under a month away as business needs to be done by May 11, and Illinois still has more work to do.

With Marcus Domask and Justin Harmon already in, the Illini are off to a good start. Brad Underwood has said he is still focusing on adding a point guard and in the frontcourt, but getting guys like Domask and Harmon in is exactly how Underwood and Co. wanted to get started.

“We’ve obviously wanted to get a little bit older. They’re both players who elevate. They have the ability to pass it. They have the ability to score it,” Underwood said. “Marcus is a 1,600 point scorer in his career, and he’s done it in a lot of ways. They can both shoot it and they can both play a ball screen. So we’re we’re very excited about both of them.”

With Terrence Shannon Jr. entering his name into the NBA Draft, the Illini roster currently sits at just seven scholarship players.