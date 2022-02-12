CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Even after stumbling at Purdue on Tuesday, Illinois men’s basketball still finds itself in first place with seven games to go in the regular season.

It seems like it has been an eternity since the loss to the Boilers, five days between games is the longest break in a month. Head coach Brad Underwood says Trent Frazier will be good to go and will not be limited after going down in that game. As fatigue starts to rear its head at this point in the season, anyone could be called upon. Underwood has show he is not afraid to go to the freshmen at this point in the season.

“It’s trust for me. And I trust all three of those guys,” says Underwood. “Brandin [Podziemski] yesterday had maybe his best day of practice ever. You start to see Luke [Goode’s] development and making shots and his physicality. And now RJ [Melendez], and that gives you confidence as a coach. Not for next year or the years to come, but for the postseason.”

Northwestern comes to Champaign looking for revenge against the Illini after blowing a lead in Evanston against them last month. Tip-off is at 1 p.m. on Big Ten Network.

