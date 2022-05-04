CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — The calendar has turned to May and Illinois basketball still has three open scholarships for next season, even after signing Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. earlier this week.

Welcome to recruiting in 2022.

The transfer portal and name, image and likeness have completely transformed the landscape of college athletics, forcing coaches like Brad Underwood to pivot from what he’s known for the past two-plus decades in the business. Instead of taking vacation this time of year, Underwood and his staff are busy scouring the portal for potential fits. Adding another frontcourt player is a priority, according to Underwood, but he’s also considering not filling all 13 spots before the fall semester.

“I may leave one or two open again we’ll see,” Underwood said. “We’re going to be selective and not just take someone who doesn’t fit or in a year transfers so we like to be able to develop guys and make sure they’re improving and doing their part but most importantly they fit our locker room.”

Illinois will have a new look roster for the 2022-23 season with four freshmen and Shannon Jr. transferring in, along with Baylor transfer Dain Dainja, who joined the team mid-year last season.