WCIA — No one knew how Illinois men’s basketball would respond without Terrence Shannon Jr. after the Illini’s best player was suspended after being charged with rape in Kansas earlier this week.

There were many off the court distractions, but the Illini were still able to put together their best offensive game of the season. Six players finished in double figures, three had double doubles, the team had a season-high 13 three pointers and 104 total points.

The Illini now turn to conference play without really knowing when or if Shannon will return. University policy removes head coaches from the disciplinary process entirely. Because of that, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood is keeping his focus where he can on the basketball court.

“We met with our team [Thursday} to kind of explain the circumstances, the path forward,” Underwood said. “I’m fortunate because this policy’s in place that I get to coach basketball. There’s a locker room of 14 other guys in there that need my undivided attention. Obviously having the calendar set where there’s a game, that was first and foremost.”

Illinois reopens Big Ten play against Northwestern at the State Farm Center on Tuesday. Tip-off is 8 p.m.