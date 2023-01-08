WCIA — It took the Illini about a month longer than expected, but Illinois men’s basketball (10-5, 1-3) finally has its first Big Ten win of the season after knocking off No. 14 Wisconsin (13-3, 3-1) on Saturday.

“We trusted, and we believed. And what I mean by that is we trusted the offense was going to help us get opportunities and get shots,” Brad Underwood said after the win. “The ball had some, what we call having energy. And then you combine that with our effort and it allowed us to score 80 points against one of the best defensive teams not only in the Big Ten but in the country.”

Terrence Shannon Jr. led the way in the 79-69 win with 24 points, with Coleman Hawkins right behind with 20 points and six made three-pointers. Illinois heads to Lincoln to take on Nebraska on Tuesday, Jan. 10 with tipoff at 8 p.m.