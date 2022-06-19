WCIA — Most of the Illinois men’s basketball team is back in Champaign is they get their summer program started.

Only four returners are back from last season, plus Dain Dainja who joined midseason but did not play. Terrence Shannon Jr. is already in Central Illinois, as well as three of the incoming freshmen. Matthew Mayer is finishing up school at Baylor before joining midsummer. And finally Ty Rodgers will return from Team USA Camp.

But that’s only 11 scholarship players of 13 available. Brad Underwood and staff still have the chance to add to their team, but as of now that may not happen. It could be the new norm in college basketball, going into the season with scholarship spots open.

“I think it’s very challenging to keep 13 happy, I’m not sure you can keep 12 happy,” Underwood said. “I think it has to be the right fit, the right mix. I think we’re going to see more and more players available at semester. We got a steal in Dain at semester. Got to practice with us and grow. He’s a new guy who’s lost 30 plus pounds since he’s been here. There’s an advantage to that and having an open scholarship too is not a bad thing.”

The eight week long summer program got started Wednesday for the Illini.