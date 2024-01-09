URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois has responded in court to Terrence Shannon Jr.’s lawsuit with a legal filing asking for a change in jurisdiction.

The university is looking to move the case from Champaign County court, where the lawsuit was initially filed, to the federal district court that oversees Central Illinois.

WCIA obtained the university’s motion on Tuesday. In it, attorney Peter Land said Shannon’s lawsuit and his claims of due process are based on provisions found in Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972.

Land cited several past court cases as his reasoning for the motion, one of which found that a case may fall under federal jurisdiction if a right under state law conflicts with federal law.

“Not only is there federal question jurisdiction based on [Shannon’s] federal due process claims, but federal question subject matter jurisdiction is proper because the crux of [Shannon’s] claims depends on a federal statute, Title IX,” Land said in the motion. “Because the complaint requires an interpretation of Title IX, federal question subject matter jurisdiction is proper.”

WCIA reached out to the University of Illinois for comment in response to this latest development. Robin Kaler, Associate Chancellor of Strategic Communications and Marketing, offered the following statement:

“The University has filed a request to move the case to federal court, which is the more appropriate venue for the primary claims at issue in this case.”

WCIA also reached out to Shannon’s team of attorneys and are waiting to hear back.

No date has been scheduled yet to hear Shannon’s claims and the university’s motion.