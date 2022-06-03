WCIA — Incoming Illinois basketball freshman Ty Rodgers officially made the final cut for the U18 National team on Friday, the first Illini to represent the USA since Ayo Dosunmu made the same squad in 2018.

2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team Roster
No.NameAge*Hgt/WgtClassHigh SchoolCollege (Commit)Hometown
8Mark Armstrong186-3 / 1752022St. Peter’s PrepVillanovaSouth Orange, NJ
12Anthony Black186-7 / 1972022Duncanville HSArkansasDuncanville, TX
10Kanaan Carlyle176-2 / 1792023Milton HSStanfordAlpharetta, GA
5Stephon Castle176-6 / 2072023Newton HSConnecticutCovington, GA
6Eric Dailey Jr.186-6 / 2272022IMG AcademyBradenton, FL
14Brandon Garrison186-9 / 2202023Del City HSOklahoma City, OK
15Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson176-8 / 2122023Ridge View HSNorth CarolinaCamden, SC
7Jared McCain186-2 / 1962023Centennial HSDukeSacramento, CA
9Ty Rodgers186-6 / 2062022Thornton HSIllinoisSaginaw, MI
4Seth Trimble176-2 / 1912022Menomonee Falls HSNorth CarolinaMenomonee Falls, WI
11Kel’el Ware187-0 / 2232022North Little Rock HSOregonNorth Little Rock, AR
13Cam Whitmore176-6 / 2372022Archbishop Spalding HSVillanovaOdenton, MD

The 12-man roster will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The USA opens play Monday, June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic. 