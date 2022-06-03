WCIA — Incoming Illinois basketball freshman Ty Rodgers officially made the final cut for the U18 National team on Friday, the first Illini to represent the USA since Ayo Dosunmu made the same squad in 2018.

2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team Roster No. Name Age* Hgt/Wgt Class High School College (Commit) Hometown 8 Mark Armstrong 18 6-3 / 175 2022 St. Peter’s Prep Villanova South Orange, NJ 12 Anthony Black 18 6-7 / 197 2022 Duncanville HS Arkansas Duncanville, TX 10 Kanaan Carlyle 17 6-2 / 179 2023 Milton HS Stanford Alpharetta, GA 5 Stephon Castle 17 6-6 / 207 2023 Newton HS Connecticut Covington, GA 6 Eric Dailey Jr. 18 6-6 / 227 2022 IMG Academy Bradenton, FL 14 Brandon Garrison 18 6-9 / 220 2023 Del City HS Oklahoma City, OK 15 Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson 17 6-8 / 212 2023 Ridge View HS North Carolina Camden, SC 7 Jared McCain 18 6-2 / 196 2023 Centennial HS Duke Sacramento, CA 9 Ty Rodgers 18 6-6 / 206 2022 Thornton HS Illinois Saginaw, MI 4 Seth Trimble 17 6-2 / 191 2022 Menomonee Falls HS North Carolina Menomonee Falls, WI 11 Kel’el Ware 18 7-0 / 223 2022 North Little Rock HS Oregon North Little Rock, AR 13 Cam Whitmore 17 6-6 / 237 2022 Archbishop Spalding HS Villanova Odenton, MD

The 12-man roster will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The USA opens play Monday, June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.