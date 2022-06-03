WCIA — Incoming Illinois basketball freshman Ty Rodgers officially made the final cut for the U18 National team on Friday, the first Illini to represent the USA since Ayo Dosunmu made the same squad in 2018.
|2022 USA Basketball Men’s U18 National Team Roster
|No.
|Name
|Age*
|Hgt/Wgt
|Class
|High School
|College (Commit)
|Hometown
|8
|Mark Armstrong
|18
|6-3 / 175
|2022
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Villanova
|South Orange, NJ
|12
|Anthony Black
|18
|6-7 / 197
|2022
|Duncanville HS
|Arkansas
|Duncanville, TX
|10
|Kanaan Carlyle
|17
|6-2 / 179
|2023
|Milton HS
|Stanford
|Alpharetta, GA
|5
|Stephon Castle
|17
|6-6 / 207
|2023
|Newton HS
|Connecticut
|Covington, GA
|6
|Eric Dailey Jr.
|18
|6-6 / 227
|2022
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton, FL
|14
|Brandon Garrison
|18
|6-9 / 220
|2023
|Del City HS
|Oklahoma City, OK
|15
|Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson
|17
|6-8 / 212
|2023
|Ridge View HS
|North Carolina
|Camden, SC
|7
|Jared McCain
|18
|6-2 / 196
|2023
|Centennial HS
|Duke
|Sacramento, CA
|9
|Ty Rodgers
|18
|6-6 / 206
|2022
|Thornton HS
|Illinois
|Saginaw, MI
|4
|Seth Trimble
|17
|6-2 / 191
|2022
|Menomonee Falls HS
|North Carolina
|Menomonee Falls, WI
|11
|Kel’el Ware
|18
|7-0 / 223
|2022
|North Little Rock HS
|Oregon
|North Little Rock, AR
|13
|Cam Whitmore
|17
|6-6 / 237
|2022
|Archbishop Spalding HS
|Villanova
|Odenton, MD
The 12-man roster will compete at the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico, from June 6-12. The USA opens play Monday, June 6 vs. the Dominican Republic.