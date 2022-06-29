CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Ty Rodgers is officially in Champaign and working out with Illinois basketball but the Illini incoming freshman wing is still living on cloud nine after winning a gold medal with Team USA in the FIBA U18 Americas Championship earlier this month.

“It’s a blessing to be able to say that I’ve played in those games and then just to be able to compete with the best and show that I am one of the best has been a big thing for me because I feel like I’ve always been a little underrated a little bit,” Rodgers said on Wednesday. “So to be able to go out there and compete with them is definitely boosting my confidence. On every team there’s going to be a role you’re going to have to play in order to make the team or play on the team and I feel like I really fulfilled my role and I feel like it’s going to help me come this time to play next year.”

Rodgers and Team USA didn’t lose a game competing in Tijuana, Mexico. Rodgers played a key role as a starter in a highly touted team full of the best recruits in the country.