TIJUANA, MEXICO (WCIA) — Future Illini Ty Rodgers is also a gold medalist. Rodgers and the U18 USA Team beat Brazil 102-60 in the FIBA Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico.

Rodgers says it’s a dream come true to play at this high of level and said his mindset coming into the tournament was to come home with the gold.

“It’s been good. Just playing everyday against these high level players, it’s been good,” Rodgers said. “Man, I love it man. Playing against the best competition is always amazing and getting to play with them too is a blessing for sure. Like, this is surreal man. Like when you’re working your whole life, just working to reach these dreams and things like that, but it’s a business trip too. We’re looking to come down here and win gold.”

Rodgers says he plans to come to Illinois to train with his future teammates.