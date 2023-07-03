CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Two years into the return of the IHSA State Basketball Finals to State Farm Center and the partnership between Illinois athletics and the IHSA has flourished.

“We really value the relationship we have with the IHSA,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “It was important to us in making the effort to return the tournament to the State Farm Center that we overdeliver in the promises that we made. And I think that this year definitely demonstrated that.”

Experience Champaign-Urbana says ticket sales have increased from 34,000 sold in 2022 to over 40,000 sold this past season. And it’s estimated the tournament has generated more than $5 million for the surrounding community. Experience C-U Director of Sports Mike Koon says participating teams have been giving great feedback.

“All positive about the site, the venue, the players being able to play at the same place the Illini team plays is a big deal,” Koon said. “It feels much more like an event.”

With one year remaining on the original deal, an extension is still yet to be signed, but there is optimism from all parties involved that it will stay at the State Farm Center.

“The IHSA came to Champaign excited to make the switch, feeling this was going to be their long-time home of the State basketball tournament,” added Koon. “And I think that’s the feeling we get from them.”



“Now we have to push that narrative forward and make sure our partners around town share in that excitement and and make sure we never take that for granted,” said Whitman. “It’s a great privilege to have it here and we’re excited for it to call us home for years to come.”

The state basketball finals are the second IHSA championship contested in Champaign-Urbana, along with wrestling. Memorial Stadium hosted the football title games every other year, before IHSA elected to move the championships to Normal and Illinois State University, starting this fall.