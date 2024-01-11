CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Head coach Bret Bielema announced that two members of the Illinois football coaching staff will not be returning to the team next season.

“After a review of our football program and the 2023 season, I have informed Andy Buh and Antonio Fenelus that they will not return to our coaching staff,” said Coach Bielema in a statement. “I appreciate the commitment that they have made to our program here at Illinois. I have tremendous respect for both Coach Buh and Coach Fenelus – dating back to when they were an assistant and a player for me during my time at Wisconsin – and I wish them the best moving forward.”

Andy Buh spent three seasons as the inside linebackers coach, while Antonio Fenelus spent one season as cornerbacks coach.