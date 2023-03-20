WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball was officially the first team eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, only by way of playing in the opening game of the First Four. The season as a whole however, could be considered one of the greater successes in the sport this season.8485607WCIA — Illinois women’s basketball was officially the first team eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, only by way of playing in the opening game of the First Four. The season as a whole however, could be considered one of the greater successes in the sport this season.

Shauna Green led the Illini to 15 more wins than the 2021-22 season, and their first tournament appearance in 20 years. With a taste of the Big Dance, the Illini were already talking about what they can learn from this debut going into next season.

“The NCAA Tournament is different than most other games, there’s a different kind of pressure with it,” Kendall Bostic said. “I think just being here and feeling the game out, feeling the atmosphere out. I think this group will take that next year.”

“Just the level of fight and intensity for all 40 minutes, playing a different team from another conference,” Jada Peebles said, who participated in Senior Day ceremonies but can return for another season. “I just think it’s a different level of fight. You just need to come every single play.”

Geovana Lopes is the only player without the ability to return, meaning the Illini could bring back their Top 10 scorers for next season.