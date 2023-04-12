WCIA — The Big Ten Conference officially has a new commissioner. Tony Petitti is the league’s seventh commissioner and will begin his tenure on May 15, replacing Kevin Warren, who departed to become the CEO of the Chicago Bears.

Petitti worked previously for Major League Baseball as deputy commissioner and COO (2014-2020), along with a role as CEO and president of MLB Network (2008-2014). Prior to working in baseball, he was the executive vice president of CBS Sports (2002-2008), working with NFL coverage. Most recently, Petitti was an advisor for Liberty Media and The Baupost Group, evaluating sports and media properties.

“At this important and transformational time in collegiate athletics, it is truly my great honor to be chosen by the Council of Presidents and Chancellors as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference,” Petitti said in a statement. “I am energized to work alongside the best athletics directors, coaches, conference staff and board in the country as – together – we continue to elevate the academic and athletic experiences and resources for our 14, soon-to-be 16, world-class universities with nearly 10,000 incredible student-athletes. Thank you to the extraordinary people and places that have led me to this next challenge in my career. I am ready to get to work for the Big Ten Conference community.”

The Big Ten Presidents and Chancellors’ Executive Search Committee led the way, including Illinois Chancellor Robert Jones, who works as the Chair of the Council of Presidents and Chancellors.

“We are at a time in collegiate athletics that we need leaders with innovative forethought, the highest principles, and a spirit of fairness and partnership,” Jones said. “Tony brings a dynamic style of leadership and impeccable integrity to the conference. The entire Council of Presidents and Chancellors is thrilled to have him serve as the seventh commissioner in Big Ten Conference history.”