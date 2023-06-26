WCIA — Former Illinois golfer Tommy Kuhl will make his PGA Tour debut at next month’s John Deere Classic, the event announced on Monday. Kuhl just finished his fifth and final year with the Illini, earning All-American honors, helping Illinois finished T-5 nationally. Kuhl finished 15th in the PGA Tour University standings, earning him status on PGA Tour Canada. Through his first two events professionally, the Morton native has finished T-15 and T-27.

The John Deere Classic runs July 6-9 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.