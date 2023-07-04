SILVIS (WCIA) — Tommy Kuhl grew up going to the John Deere Classic to watch his favorite players tee it up, now the Morton native and Illinois grad is getting that chance himself. Kuhl will make his PGA Tour debut on Thursday, in the field on a sponsor exemption.

“It’s a dream come true, that’s what I keep saying,” Kuhl said on Tuesday. “You know I used to come here as a kid and watch a lot of Illini greats and to be here playing, it’s pretty special. Getting to play against the best players in the world, test my game against them and just a lot of excitement and a lot of nerves but just really excited to get my week going.”

After graduating from Illinois in May following his fifth year in Orange and Blue, Kuhl turned pro. He gained status on PGA Tour Canada due to his ranking in PGA Tour U and immediately headed north, following the Illini fifth place finish at nationals. Through three events in Canada, Kuhl has two top 30 finishes, making two cuts.

The John Deere Classic runs Thursday-Sunday in the Quad Cities, the only annual PGA Tour stop in Illinois. Kuhl tees off Thursday at 2:22 p.m. in the final group. He’s one of three former Illinois players in the tournament, joining Nick Hardy and D.A. Points.