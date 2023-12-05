CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Tip Reiman is declaring for the NFL Draft. The Illini tight end announced his decision on Tuesday afternoon, after spending the past four years with the Illini. The team captain caught 19 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns this fall, fourth on the Illini in receiving yards, averaging 10.6 yards per catch.

The Illinois football coaching staff is out on the road recruiting this week, working on the finishing touches to the Class of 2024. Illini head coach Bret Bielema is on an eight-day swing, making stops in several states looking for transfer additions to compliment his prep prospects that can officially sign their National Letter of Intent on Dec. 20.

Part of the equation for Bielema and his staff going forward is whether or not several players decide to declare for the NFL Draft or return to school for another year. Wide receiver Isaiah Williams and outside linebacker Seth Coleman are two players who are in that group with remaining eligibility but also weighing pro options.

Last season Bielema was able to retain several key players who were in similar positions, including Johnny Newton, Keith Randolph Jr., Isaiah Adams and Julian Pearl, to name a few. Those guys were foundational pieces in the 2023 season, but all players who are leaving the program to turn pro. Retaining a roster in the name, image and likeness era of today’s game is more important than ever.

“I worry about the NFL but I actually worry more about people that are around our players that prior relationships or guys that recruited people out of high school,” Bielema said. “Last year I was battling, not negotiations but conversations with Johnny, Keith, Julian and Isaiah Adams and really to a certain extent Isaiah Williams and we were talking about their opportunity to stay here or go to the NFL but some of their biggest opportunities came from schools that were trying to get them to leave here that were paying more than the NFL.”