WCIA — June has quickly become one of the most important recruiting months in college football, and Illinois is getting to work quickly to add to their incoming class. They already have their first two commitments of the month with 3-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and edge rusher Pat Farrell of Chicago announcing they’re headed to Champaign.

Jackson is already the third lineman to commit to the Illini in the Class of 2023. He made his official visit this past weekend with more than a dozen others, according to Illinois head coach Bret Bielema. The Florida native also had offers from Michigan, Indiana, Arizona State, and more.

Farrell joins the Illini over offers from Northern Illinois, Miami (OH), and more. Illinois was his only Power 5 offer. Farrell was also on his official visit over the weekend.

“These 48 hours, especially when you’re bringing in young men from far away, you try and cram as much as you can in these 48 hours,” Bielema said. “Show them as much as you can about the University of Illinois, show them as many people as you can, but also don’t overwhelm them because it can be a little too much at times. It’s a difficult balance.”

The Illini Class of 2023 is up to six members and is ranked 38th in the nation, according to 247 Sports.