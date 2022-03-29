EAST ST. LOUIS (WCIA) — East St. Louis junior linebacker Antwon Hayden now the second in-state recruit, and the first on the defensive side of the ball, in the Class of 2023 to commit to Illinois as he made the announcement of his decision Tuesday.

Hayden follows Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin by staying in the state. In his junior season, Hayden had 104 total tackles, six sacks, and a fumble recovery. He’s ranked as a three-star and the 14th best prospect in the state of Illinois by 247Sports.

Round 2!! 3PM Saturday pic.twitter.com/Gp8HIbrnWF — Antwon “Jojo” Hayden (@AntwonHayden) November 4, 2021

Hayden chose the Illini over offers from Toledo, Western Michigan, Buffalo, Miami (OH), Illinois State, and more.