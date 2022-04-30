WCIA — Three Illinois football players heard their names called in the 2022 NFL Draft, the most for the Illini program since 2013.

Safety Kerby Joseph, offensive tackle Vederian Lowe, and center Doug Kramer all received the call they have been dreaming of. All three are headed to the NFC North. Joseph to the Lions in the third round, Lowe to the Vikings, and Kramer back to his hometown Chicago Bears.

“You see I got the hat on. I’m just so happy,” Joseph said. “I’m so blessed for this opportunity. I’m so thankful that the Detroit Lions just gave me the opportunity. They believed in me. I feel like belief in me goes a long way. If you believed in me, I can’t let you believe in me more than I believe in myself. So I’m going to give them my all.”

It is also the first time since 2013 that multiple Illini have been taken in back-to-back drafts, after Kendrick Green and Nate Hobbs were selected last year.