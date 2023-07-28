WCIA — Illinois senior Raina Terry was one of 15 Big Ten volleyball players to be named to the Preseason All-Big Ten team, and the only one from the Illini.

The outside hitter led the Illini in kills in 2022, averaging more than for per set. Terry was named to the All-Big Ten First Team last season. Heading into her senior season, the Ohio native ranks 22nd on the Illinois all-time kills list.

In the preseason team poll Illinois comes in projected to finish seventh in the league, exactly where they finished in 2022. Here’s where each team was predicted to finish this season:

1. Wisconsin

2. Nebraska

3. Minnesota

4. Penn State

5. Purdue

6. Ohio State

7. Illinois

8. Indiana

9. Maryland

T10. Michigan

T10. Northwestern

12. Michigan State

13. Iowa

14. Rutgers