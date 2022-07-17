CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is in the grind of their summer workouts and the team is adjusting to playing with a lot of new faces/

Majority of the team is on campus for workouts and head coach Brad Underwood said on Monday that Texas Tech transfer Terrence Shannon Jr. is helpful for the younger guys on the team. Brad said the senior has physicality and experience that players like RJ Melendez and Luke Goode are learning from. Underwood also said that Shannon reminds him of a former player gone pro at Illinois.

“He’s similar to Ayo in his work ethic, in his attention to work,” Underwood said. “He’s a guy that doesn’t back down I’ve got to do the same thing with him that I’ve done with Ayo a little bit, where I say let’s be efficient, let’s not overwork. You know, let’s be really good. Because he’ll spend all day in the gym if you let him.”

Underwood also said fifth year Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer just got to campus this past week. Brad said he knows what he’s capable of, but is ready to see him mesh with the team.