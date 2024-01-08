URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. is taking the University of Illinois to court in a bid to end his suspension.

The Illini star was suspended from all team activities following his indictment on rape charges in the State of Kansas on Dec. 27. Under the university’s student-athlete misconduct policy, rape/sexual assault is a “major offense” that resulted in immediate suspension.

The complaint filed by Shannon’s lawyers, obtained by WCIA, alleges that the university has not afforded Shannon any due process in suspending him. Mark Sutter, one of Shannon’s lawyers, said “All we want for our client is a fair process.”

“Respectfully, this was a rush to judgment by the University, and the protocol that they implemented to summarily suspend our client ignored the fundamentals of due process and the presumption of innocence,” Sutter said. “Our team remains hopeful that justice will ultimately be served.”

As part of their lawsuit, Shannon’s lawyers provided several pieces of evidence to WCIA, including an affidavit filed by the Lawrence, Kan. Police Department. That affidavit can be viewed below.

Following Shannon’s suspension by the University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics, his case was taken over by a three-person panel to decide whether the suspension was warranted. A university spokesperson said the only time an update on Shannon’s status would be provided would be if his status changed.

No update has been given and a letter provided to WCIA by Shannon’s lawyers, dated Jan. 3, 2024, shows no change was made as of that date. The letter, addressed to Shannon from Ryan Squire, Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director, said the three-person panel met earlier that day and determined his suspension would remain in place.

No court date has been scheduled yet for Shannon’s lawsuit, which was filed in Champaign County. A date is scheduled for Shannon’s first court hearing in Douglas County, Kan. — he is due there on Jan. 18.

WCIA has reached out the University of Illinois for further comment on Shannon’s lawsuit. A spokesperson said they are in the process of writing and approving a statement for release.