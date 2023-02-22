CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. remains day-to-day recovering from a concussion heading into Thursday’s game against No. 21 Northwestern, Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. The Illini’s leading scorer has missed back-to-back games in concussion protocol after getting hurt at Penn State last Tuesday.

“No change,” Underwood said, when asked about Shannon’s status on Wednesday.

The Illini (18-9, 9-7 B1G) could certainly use Shannon Jr.’s play in their rematch against the upstart Wildcats (20-7, 11-5 B1G), who sit in second place in the Big Ten standings. Both Illinois and Northwestern are in far different places when the two teams played in Evanston Jan. 4, when the Cats won by 13. The Illini dropped to 0-3 in league play after that game, then proceeded to win seven of their next eight games. The Wildcats have rattled off five straight wins coming into Thursday night, including a victory over No. 1 Purdue, the first time in school history Northwestern took down the top ranked AP team.

“We were going through the entire process of restructuring and redoing some things, I hope we’re doing it better,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said in reference to the first meeting with Northwestern last month. “They’re playing better as well. You know, we didn’t run spread very much, we were still in the early process of that. I think we’re a little more defined in our roles than maybe we were at that time. We were still playing a lot of 5 out stuff and we’re doing that less.”

Illinois and Northwestern tip-off at 8 p.m. on BTN Thursday night at State Farm Center.