PISCATAWAY, N.J. (WCIA) — Terrence Shannon Jr. is taking advantage of his final season in college basketball and the Illinois wing is playing some of the best basketball in his career. The Illini senior scored a game high 23 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 76-58 blowout win over Rutgers on Saturday.

“I think he’s the best two-way player in the country,” Illinois head coach Brad Underwood said. “Defensively he’s elite and tonight we get 10 rebounds out of him. Terrence can do that every night and that’s what good players do, they find ways to stuff a stat sheet and help their team win and he’s doing it all.”

Shannon is leading the Big Ten Conference in 3-point shooting, making 22 through seven games so far, all while shooting 46 percent from beyond the arc. Taking on more of a leadership role, Shannon Jr. says he’s expanded his game and is more comfortable on and off the court than last season.



“Just me not going 100 miles per hour all the time, just slowing down sometimes,” Shannon Jr. said about the differences in his game and what’s lead to success this season. “Kicking, not always going for the layup or shooting the three, sometimes stopping for a mid-range shot or a floater, so yeah just understanding the game.”

Coleman Hawkins returned to the court against the Scarlet Knights, scoring six points and collecting eight rebounds, after missing the past three games with a knee injury. Hawkins didn’t come off the court in the second half, finishing as a +25 in the plus/minus, leading all players.

“You know I was itching to get back out there but it was good to take my time and get back out there for a really important game,” Hawkins said. “That was kind of a statement game for us, to come out, come to a tough place to play and go in there and pop them like that, that’s a really big win so it felt good to get back out there.”

Hawkins and the Illini are staying on the east coast through Tuesday’s game at Madison Square Garden against No. 13 Florida Atlantic, a 5:30 p.m. tip-off on ESPN.